These are the most fuel-efficient airlines for transatlantic travel

Travelers who want to minimize their carbon footprint while flying may want to consider booking with Norwegian Air Shuttle versus British Airways.

Because the ultra-low-cost carrier emerged the leader in a list ranking the most fuel-efficient airlines for transatlantic flights, while BA lands at the bottom of the heap.

Released by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), the Transatlantic Airline Fuel Efficiency Ranking 2017 compared the fuel efficiency of 20 airlines operating nonstop flights between the US and Europe.

For the report, analysts looked at seat density and fuel burn.

Of all the airlines studied, Norwegian Air Shuttle was the most fuel-efficient carrier in 2017, with an average fuel efficiency of 44 passenger-kilometers per liter of fuel -- 33 percent more efficient than the industry average.

By contrast, BA's fuel efficiency was 27 passenger-kilometers per liter of fuel or 22 percent below the industry average.

The most significant driver of fuel efficiency overall is aircraft fuel burn, followed by seat density. But analysts note that seat density has become increasingly important with the advent of low-cost carriers that have higher seat counts compared to mainstream airlines.

"New policies to accelerate investments in more fuel-efficient aircraft and operations are critical if industry is to meet its long-term climate goals," said Dan Rutherford, ICCT's aviation program director and paper co-author. "Efficiency improvements today continue to be outstripped by more travelers taking to the sky."

Aviation accounts for 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. By 2020, flights to and from European countries will account for 36 percent of CO2 emissions from international aviation.

Here are the top 10 most fuel-efficient airlines for transatlantic flights between Europe and the US:

1. Norwegian Air Shuttle

2. Wow Air

3. Swiss International Air Lines

4. KLM

5. Turkish Airlines

6. Air France

7. Thomas Cook

8. Virgin Atlantic

9. Icelandair

10. Iberia