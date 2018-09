Viola Davis has played many roles since she started acting in 1996. However, of all of the projects she has been featured in, she perhaps regrets the 2011 film The Help the most. VIOLA DAVIS REGRETS TAKING PART IN 2011 FILM THE HELP Speaking with The New York Times, Davis confesses she skipped a few roles […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.