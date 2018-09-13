Ravens Vs. Bengals (Sept. 13) Thursday Night Football Preview: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

Joe Flacco, Ravens Beat Browns 27-8

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and here is what you need to know.

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Preview

Both teams won their season openers on Sunday. The Bengals (1-0) defeated the Colts 34-23 in Indianapolis, while the Ravens (1-0) trounced the Buffalo Bills 47-3 at home. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns tied 21-21 on Sunday, thus putting the AFC North standings in an interesting position just one week into the NFL season.

Thursday’s game will start at 8:20 p.m. EST on NFL Network.

The Ravens surpassed the Bills in terms of yardage and in many other respects last week. Meanwhile, the Bengals were also stellar against Indianapolis: they scored 17 points in the final quarter. Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon put on one of his strongest performances in recent memory. Andrew Luck turned the ball over twice and failed to make many long-pass attempts.

The Bengals and Ravens previously faced off in the 2017 regular season finale, which ended with Cincinnati winning in the final minute after Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12. This allowed Buffalo to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2000.

Bengals linebacker Preston Brown is questionable with an ankle injury, and running back Kenneth Dixon will reportedly miss several weeks because of a knee injury. Cincinnati will also be without Vontaze Burfict, who is still serving a four-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug use violation.