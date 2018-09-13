BOJ set to maintain ultraeasy policy at Sept. board meeting

BOJ building

The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its ultraeasy monetary stance at a policy board meeting next week in a continued effort to lift persistently low inflation, people with knowledge of the central bank's thinking said Thursday.

At its July meeting, the BOJ's decision-making board introduced a pledge to keep short- and long-term interest rates extremely low "for an extended period of time" to ensure the economy can weather challenges, including a consumption tax hike planned for October 2019.

It also said it would allow long-term yields to drift higher than previously done, a decision Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said addressed criticism that the BOJ had been smothering the market with its massive bond purchases.

At the upcoming two-day meeting through Sept. 19, board members are expected to discuss the effectiveness of those policy tweaks, though many officials expect it to be several months before an evaluation can be made.

Low inflation remains the BOJ's biggest headache as it seeks to keep Japan from relapsing into a deflationary slump. The nation's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food prices due to their volatility, rose just 0.8 percent in July from a year earlier, far short of the central bank's 2 percent target.

Another focus will be the economic impact of a string of natural disasters that have devastated parts of the country over recent months.

Massive flooding in western Japan including Hiroshima and Okayama killed more than 220 people and destroyed roads in July. Supply chains were also disrupted by Typhoon Jebi, which tore through Osaka and crippled its main airport, and a magnitude-6.7 earthquake that caused extensive damage in Hokkaido, both earlier this month.

The world's third-largest economy could be further hurt if the disasters cause a downturn in foreign tourism to Japan, which has been a strong contributor to economic growth.

Another big concern is U.S. trade policy. President Donald Trump, who had thus far focused on narrowing the U.S. trade deficits with its North American neighbors and China, has been ramping up rhetoric toward Japan, claiming Tokyo "knows it's a big problem" if the allies cannot reach an agreement on reducing the Japanese trade surplus with the world's largest economy.