47% Of Americans Want Donald Trump Impeached & Removed From Office, New Poll Says

Nearly half of all registered American voters — 47 percent — say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings that could lead to President Donald Trump being removed from office, according to a new poll from CNN.

Support for impeachment has risen since June, when 42% said Trump should be removed from office. The increase comes almost entirely among independents — 47% now say the President ought to be impeached, up from 38% in June — who have also soured on Trump’s job performance generally.

According to a The Washington Post-ABC News poll, Trump’s disapproval rating has risen 4% since the last survey in April — to 60%. Approval for the Russian investigation lead by Special Counsel Robert Mueller hit an all-time high, with 63% of Americans supporting Mueller’s probe, according to the poll taken end of August.

These numbers suggest that the campaign led by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to discredit Mueller hasn’t gained support, but that perceived attempts by Trump to interfere in the investigation have hurt his cause.

Trump’s overall popularity breaks down along lines of partisanship, ethnicity and gender, according to the poll. While 78% of Republicans approve of his performance, 93% of Democrats and 59% of independents disapprove. More men support him than women, and while 45% of whites back him, just 19% of nonwhites approve.

Trump’s average approval rating is the lowest for any president in modern polling since the 1940s, according to ABC News.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll also showed the public is behind Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sixty-four percent of Americans do not think Trump should fire Sessions, with 19% saying he should and 17% saying they have no opinion.

Meanwhile, the country is just 60 days away from the midterm elections that could have a huge impact on Trump’s future. Most political analysts believe the Democrats are likely to retake control of the House of Representatives.

It is in the House that any impeachment proceeding would begin, as it did when Republicans sought to impeach former President Bill Clinton in 1998.