A photo of the new full cast for Fox’s revived sitcom Last Man Standing was released on Wednesday. The series — which stars Tim Allen in the leading role — will feature two new actors for its seventh season. ‘LAST MAN STANDING’ NEWS The cast includes Allen, Amanda Fuller, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jordan […]

First Look At New Cast Of Fox’s Revived Comedy ‘Last Man Standing’ Revealed [PHOTO]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.