Oakland Doubles Down On Martavis Bryant, Re-Signs WR Days After Being Cut

Martavis Bryant: Wild Card Round - Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

The Raiders have decided to re-sign receiver Martavis Bryant, just 11 days after waiving him at the conclusion of training camp.

Raiders Sign Wideout Martavis Bryant – Again

Oakland’s initial decision to part ways with the former Pittsburgh Steelers weapon was possibly due to a potential suspension, the third of his career, pending appeal. At the helm of the Raiders’ offense, Quarterback Derek Carr showed support for the trialed pass-catcher.

“I think that with us, we can be there for him, help him with whatever he needs. And he can help us win football games,” he said.

Head Coach Jon Gruden also spoke positively of Bryant’s resigning, despite earlier claims that the receiver’s performance was surpassed while still in camp.

“As I said when we made the trade to get him, when he’s right, he can be a difference-maker,” Gruden said.

Bryant’s services were traded from Pittsburgh for the 79th overall pick in the 2018 draft, which yielded a minimal return for the Raiders. Carr is positive a speedy six-foot-four weapon will have an impact from the start.

“Teams can try to play certain coverages with him, but he’s so fast it doesn’t matter,” quarterback Carr said. “You make one false step, he can be gone like that.

The game-breaking speed of Martavis Bryant will join a veteran wideout corps. in Oakland, headed by Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts, and new addition Jordy Nelson. They hope for a recovery from their pedestrian performance in week one, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams at home when they take on the Broncos (1-0) in Denver this Sunday.