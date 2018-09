Kanye West tweeted out a series of posts on Sept. 9, one of which signaled he would teach a class at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art. However, West will not be teaching at the school, nor have they asked him to do so. KANYE WEST NEWS The eccentric rapper […]

Kanye West Says He’ll Teach At Art Institute Of Chicago, School Confirms He’s Not

