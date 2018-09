Mars. planet of competition and drive, is gradually lining up to make a tense alignment to Uranus, planet of awakening and disruption (it becomes exact on Tuesday at 18:00 Eastern). Some kind of alternative rebel is pushing their agenda quite forcefully and about to spring a surprise. Read your daily horoscope for more.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.