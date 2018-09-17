LVMH wine and spirit estates around the world to open doors to public

Next month, some of the world's most prestigious Champagne estates and wineries will open their doors to the public as part of a worldwide open house event hosted by luxury group LVMH.

For the fourth edition of the Journées Particulières, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has announced that 56 Maisons (houses) across 14 countries will be participating.

In addition to their wine and spirits portfolio, other LVMH sectors include fashion and leather goods such as Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Guerlain, along with perfumes, cosmetics, watches and jewelry.

In the wine and spirits category, estates like Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Ruinart, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Mercier will offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at how Champagne is made.

Oenophiles will also be able to learn more about the heritage of some of the top wine and spirit brands in the world including Chateau d'Yquem, Chateau Cheval Blanc, Domaine des Lambrays and the cellars of Hennessy in Cognac in their respective estates across France.

In Paris, La Grande Epicerie at Le Bon Marché will also open its doors, connecting artisans with the public.

Other participants around the world include Cloudy Bay Vineyards in New Zealand, sparkling wine producer Domaine Chandon in Napa Valley, US; Terrazas de los Andes winery in Argentina; and single malt Scotch whisky distillery Glenmorangie.

To attend, here are the dates to remember:

Sept. 22 and 25: Two waves of reservations will be open at 8 am GMT for priority access tickets, valid for 1 person and 3 people accompanying the ticket holder.

Oct. 12-14: Event dates around the world

https://www.lvmh.com/lesjourneesparticulieres/