Soccer: Spain's Lillo to take over as Kobe manager, to coach Iniesta, Podolski

Juan Manuel Lillo

Vissel Kobe announced Monday that Juan Manuel Lillo, a former assistant coach of the Chile national team, will take over as head coach in order to rebuild the J-League first division side.

Vissel have struggled to make headway in the 18-team J1 standings this season despite recently signing Spanish star Andres Iniesta and acquiring German World Cup hero Lukas Podolski last year.

The 52-year-old Lillo previously managed several teams in his home country of Spain in addition to Colombian teams, including top-division side Atletico National.

He will replace Takayuki Yoshida, who has been demoted to team staff after Kobe suffered three straight losses in the J-League. Assistant coach Kentaro Hayashi will lead the side temporarily until Lillo starts.

Vissel are currently eighth in the league table, with 10 wins, six draws and 10 losses.