New Z4 takes center stage in BMW lineup for 2018 Paris Motor Show

The BMW lineup for the Paris Motor Show, which opens Thursday, October 4, will include the world premiere of the brand's new Z4 roadster, the X5 SUV and the sporty M5 Competition sedan.

The BMW Z4 will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show. The car, which the German car manufacturer describes as a "contemporary interpretation of the traditional roadster concept," notably stands out with its electrically operated fabric hood and its sleek interior design. The driver-oriented cockpit focuses on the pleasure of driving, as much with the seating position as with BMW's latest operating system (7.0). The roadster will be available in three versions, with the most powerful -- the BMW Z4 M40i -- getting a 340-horsepower inline-six-cylinder engine.

BMW will also present the new-generation version of its X5 large SUV, which promises an even more spacious and robust design. The range gets a new chassis system, and an "Offroad Package" will be available for the first time, allowing the driver to change vehicle setup quickly to suit the terrain. Another new model coming to Paris is the BMW M5 Competition -- the most powerful version of the brand's high-performance sedan, with a 625-horsepower V8 engine promising 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Note that BMW will also have the 8 Series Coupé on its stand.

The Paris Motor Show, runs October 4-14, 2018.