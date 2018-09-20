Real-life, international 'Iron Chef' competition for pastry chefs adds vegan challenge

For the 2019 edition of the World Pastry Cup, chefs will be challenged to create a 100 percent vegan dessert as part of the competition.

It's a move meant to keep the event, which marks its 30th anniversary next year, relevant in the Instagram-centric, gluten-free, vegan and wellness age.

On Twitter, the group released new details for the World Cup, which takes place alongside the Bocuse d'Or -- the Olympics of gastronomy -- in Lyon next January.

"The candidates will have to make a 100% vegan dessert. One that does not use any product of animal origin. An unprecedented difficulty that will boost the teams because they will have to forget ingredients that often make all the flavor and texture of desserts... "

It will be a formidable challenge for participants who are used to working with the building blocks of pastry-making: butter, eggs, milk and cream.

The overarching theme for the event next year is nature: flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Bocuse d'Or also announced the main meat ingredient for the savory component of the competition: rack of veal.

Competitors have 5 hours and 35 minutes to prepare their dishes in a pressure cooker environment, in front of a live audience.

The World Pastry Cup and Bocuse d'Or take place Jan. 27-30, 2019.