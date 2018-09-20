Final Fantasy composer takes leave over health issues

(Getty) Nobuo Uematsu in Concert At Cigale

Nobuo Uematsu, known for his work composing music for the Final Fantasy video game series, announced Thursday health issues will force him to take leave from work for at least the rest of the year.

On his blog, Uematsu wrote, "I find it mentally and physically difficult to go on at my current pace" as fatigue from composing and holding concerts around the world has "finally caught up."

"I have decided to take an extended leave of absence and give my mind and body the time they need to properly mend," he said, adding he wants to return when he has fully recovered.

The announcement followed his cancellation of an orchestra concert scheduled for Oct. 7 in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Born in 1959, Uematsu joined gaming company Square -- now known as Square Enix Co. -- in 1986, where he composed pieces for Final Fantasy titles among many others.

He founded his own record label Dog Ear Records Co. in 2006 and also has toured overseas as part of the Earthbound Papas band, according to his websites.