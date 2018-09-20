Tokyo stocks edge up on U.S. stock rise amid cautious trade

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Thursday, as earlier gains were eroded toward the close by investor caution over boosting buying following the Nikkei index's recent gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 2.41 points, or 0.01 percent, from Wednesday at 23,674.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.94 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 1,787.60.

Gainers were led by consumer credit, bank, and iron and steel issues, while pulp and paper, air transportation, and metal product led the decliners.