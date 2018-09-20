Shanghai down to one three Michelin-starred restaurant in newest guide

A demotion in the latest Michelin guide for Shanghai has left the bustling city with just one triple-Michelin-starred restaurant: Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet. 

For the 2019 edition of Michelin Shanghai, inspectors took away Cantonese restaurant T'ang Court's third star, leaving Ultraviolet the sole bearer of all three stars. 

A three-star ranking denotes an "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."  

The only newcomer to the two-starred club this year is Xin Rong Ji, popular for its seafood, Cantonese dim sum and BBQ pork served in a paper bag. 

Elsewhere, five restaurants unlocked their first star. They include Amazing Chinese Cuisine; Il Ristorante-Niko Romito; Le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire; Moose and Ji Pin Court. 

Overall, the 2019 selection includes 34 starred restaurants. 

