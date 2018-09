Looking ahead to tomorrow and Mercury, planet of ideas and decisions, changes sign into fair and well balanced Libra (at 22:40 eastern Friday; stays in Libra until October 9). Conversations and discussions will revolve around harmony and balance, with a view toward justice and fairness on both sides. Read your daily horoscope for more.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.