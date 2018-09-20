Korean boy band BTS to address UN

Boy band BTS -- a K-Pop sensation that is on a North American tour -- will address the United Nations as part of the launch of a new UNICEF campaign

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - K-Pop sensation BTS will address the United Nations on Monday for the launch of a campaign by the UN children's agency UNICEF as world leaders prepare to open their annual General Assembly debate.

BTS will be speaking at the launch of "Generation Unlimited," a new partnership to promote education, training and employment for the world's youth, said a UNICEF spokesperson.

Among South Korea's best known and most lucrative musical exports, BTS made music history this year by becoming the first K-Pop group to top the Billboard 200 music charts.

The septet will bring its "Love Yourself" tour to New York for a series of concerts next week including its first-ever stadium performance.

World leaders on Tuesday will begin six days of high-level debate at the General Assembly during which the new thaw in relations on the Korean peninsula will be a top agenda item.