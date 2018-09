The yield on the bellwether 10-year Japanese government bond ended flat Thursday as selling following an overnight fall in U.S. Treasury prices was offset by buying on expectations for a continued tight supply-demand balance in the debt market.

The yield on the No. 351, 0.1 percent issue, the main yardstick of long-term interest rates, ended interdealer trading at 0.115 percent.

The price of the December futures contract for 10-year bonds gained 0.02 point to 150.18 on the Osaka Exchange.