Donald Trump Explodes On Jeff Sessions In New Interview: “I Don’t Have An Attorney General”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference to announce significant law enforcement actions July 13, 2017 at the Justice Department in Washington, DC. Attorney General Jeff Sessions held the...

President Donald Trump has not enjoyed a loving relationship with his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, recently blaming him for the charges that have been leveled at two Republican congressmen and (once again) expressing interest in firing Sessions. It seems Trump is again unable to contain his contempt for his cabinet member, recently giving an openly hostile interview about Sessions.

DONALD TRUMP: “I DON’T HAVE AN ATTORNEY GENERAL”

Speaking with Hill.TV, Trump spoke of Sessions as if he were completely useless, saying, “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad.” While it’s well-known that Trump strongly dislikes Sessions’ act of recusing himself from the Russia investigation, Trump insists that there are other ways Sessions has let him down. “I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this.”

When discussing why he hired Sessions, Trump indicated Sessions came to him and struggled through the confirmation process. “I’m so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me,” Trump said. “He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it.”

“And then he went through the nominating process and he did very poorly. I mean, he was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving very confusing answers. Answers that should have been easily answered. And that was a rough time for him.”

At Sessions’ confirmation hearings, he neglected to mention two meetings he had with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States. He recused himself from the Russia investigation after relenting to pressure from Democrats and some Republicans. “And it’s very sad what happened,” Trump moaned.

Speculation has run rampant regarding Trump’s thinly veiled desire to fire Sessions. Some Republicans have begun prematurely defending the decision, with South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “The president’s entitled to having an attorney general he has faith in, somebody that is qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time sooner rather than later where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump said. “A lot of people have asked me to do that. And I guess I study history, and I say I just want to leave things alone, but it was very unfair what he did. And my worst enemies, I mean, people that, you know, are on the other side of me in a lot of ways, including politically, have said that was a very unfair thing he did.”

Trump closed the interview by ominously stating, “We’ll see how it goes with Jeff. I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed.”