Dollar fluctuates in lower 112 yen zone after Abe leadership win

The U.S. dollar fluctuated in the 112 yen zone Thursday in Tokyo following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's widely expected victory in the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.20-22 yen compared with 112.24-34 yen in New York and 112.32-33 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 112.07 yen and 112.34 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.33 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1697-1698 and 131.24-28 yen against $1.1668-1678 and 131.05-15 yen in New York and $1.1700-1701 and 131.42-46 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar hovered in the lower 112 yen range throughout the day, briefly falling to as low as 112.07 after Abe won his party's backing to remain as prime minister.

"Profit-taking (on the dollar) set in quickly as the outcome of the election was within expectations," said Takuya Kanda, senior researcher at the Gaitame.com Research Institute, adding that overall the dollar-yen pair moved narrowly during the day.

Abe's win puts him on course to become Japan's longest-serving leader.

The leadership election outcome will prompt some market players to continue to bet on hopes for the "Abenomics" policy package, which includes drastic monetary easing and fiscal stimulus, Kanda said.

Due to such expectations, he added, "The trend of a weak yen (against the dollar) will remain unchanged over the medium- and long -term."

With the election over, market attention is expected to shift to the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through next Wednesday, with the pace of further interest hikes in focus.