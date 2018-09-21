海外ドラマ『グッド・ドクター』：ジェシカ役ボー・ガレットが降板

女優ボー・ガレット（Beau Garrett）は、米TV局ABCの『グッド・ドクター 名医の条件』（The Good Doctor）の病院弁護士ジェシカ・プレストンを演じています。驚きの降板は、シーズン２が始まる直前に発表されました。

『グッド・ドクター 名医の条件』シーズン２

このドラマを降板するのは、ボー・ガレットが２番目です。

エンタメサイトのデッドラインでは４月に、チュク・モデュー（Chuku Modu）が演じる外科医師のジャレッド・カルーがドラマを去ると伝えています。

ボー・ガレットが演じるジェシカは、ドクター・アーロン・グラスマン（リチャード・シフ/Richard Schiff）が亡くした娘マディの元親友でした。

ジェシカはシーズン１のフィナーレで、グラスマンが脳腫瘍の診断を受けたときにサポートしていました。

ふたりは去りますが、『グッド・ドクター 名医の条件』は３人のレギュラーが加わります。

ドクター・アレックス・パーク役のウィル・ユン・リー（Will Yun Lee）、ドクター・モーガン・レズニック役のフィオナ・グベルマン（Fiona Gubelmann）、ドクター・オードリー・リム役のクリスティーナ・チャン（Christina Chang）です。

また、ショーン・マーフィー（フレディ・ハイモア/Freddie Highmore）が恋するレアを演じるペイジ・スパラ（Paige Spara）は、２年目を迎えレギュラーに昇進しています。

さらに、ドクター・ブレイズ役のリサ・エデルスタイン（Lisa Edelstein）は、複数エピソードに出演予定です。

サンノゼ・聖ボナベントゥラ病院に復職し、グラスマンのがん治療の指揮をとる腫瘍学者です。

『グッド・ドクター 名医の条件』シーズン２は、アメリカで９月24日から放送予定です。