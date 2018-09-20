‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 13 Finale Recap: KISS Performs, Magician Shin Lim Wins With Card Trick [VIDEO]

The two-hour season 13 finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent on Wednesday night was full of thrills and surprises, and magician Shin Lim ultimately won after performing an amazing card trick. The 26-year-old Canadian-born Lim, one of ten finalists, won $1 million after finishing first in the competition. He beat out Courtney Hadwin, Michael Ketterer, Vicki Barbolak, Samuel J. Comroe, Glennis Grace, Daniel Emmet, Brian King […]

