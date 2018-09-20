Jets, Browns To Play Thursday Night (Sept. 20) In Cleveland: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

Browns WR Terrelle Pryor Makes Leaping Catch in 29-10 Loss to Eagles

The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start since 2004, but look to get their first win of the season against the New York Jets at home on Thursday night to kick off week three of the NFL season.

Browns Host Jets For week 3

Gang Green isn’t thinking about the Browns as a pity story of the NFL, a novelty that Cleveland has been increasingly considered as a cursed franchise losing games like a dead-man walking. Cleveland, (0-1-1) watched near-wins slip from between their fingers— twice — on two straight Sundays. Rather than going into Thursday Night Football expecting a cupcake win and a long break week, the Jets are regarding the Browns as a talented, hungry team that can neutralize any team on any given Thursday.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins is adamant about the Brown’s untapped potential. “We wouldn’t overlook them at all,” he said. “We even talked about it from the offseason and some of the trades they made, they’ve been building. I don’t know if people haven’t been paying attention. They’ve been adding pieces and pieces and they’ve got a lot of great athletes on that team. They just keep adding weapons to that team. I’m not sleeping on this team whatsoever.”

The Jets are well acquainted with Cleveland. Their last two meetings saw the Jets winning by a combined six points in both meetings from 2016 and 2017. Jenkins remembers this well.

“Outside looking in and some of the fans might be thinking that, but in house we don’t think about it like that,” Jenkins said. “Both years we played them it’s been a close game. We know what kind of team this is and we know how dangerous they are. So we already know what’s coming toward us.”

New York (1-1) is coming off a pedestrian performance against the undefeated Dolphins, losing 20-12 in Miami. A win against a struggling team with a singular win in three seasons can be a recourse to its own difficulties. Not if the Browns get the ball to bounce its way tonight, however.

The game is set to start at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network.