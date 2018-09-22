Cohen Spoke To Mueller’s Team For Hours About Russia, Trump Organization, Russia Collusion & Pardon

Michael Cohen's Business Partner, Evgeny A. Freidman, Takes Plea Deal From Robert Mueller

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer, spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team of investigators for several hours over the past month about several topics.

Cohen reached a plea deal with prosecutorson Aug. 21 over hush money payments he made to multiple women with whom Trump had extramarital affairs, disbursements that were determined to be campaign finance violations. Cohen also implicated the president in the payments. According to ABC News, Mueller’s office asked Cohen — who served as Trump’s “fixer” for more than ten years — about the Trump Organization’s business dealings with Russia, including potential collusion between the president’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

Investigators also reportedly asked Cohen whether or not Trump or any of his close advisers ever spoke to him about a possible pardon.

50 CELEBRITIES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

After 16 months of the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mueller and his team have yielded several indictments, including 12 Russian intelligence agents, and multiple guilty pleas including Cohen. Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, also recently started cooperating with the special counsel after being convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud on the same day as Cohen’s plea agreement. Despite all this, Trump and his allies continue to dismiss the probe as a “rigged witch hunt.” Mueller has also been investigating the president’s tweets for possible obstruction of justice.

In addition to speaking with Mueller, Cohen is also reportedly cooperating in a separate investigation by New York state authorities into Trump’s family charity and the Trump Organization. Cohen worked as an executive vice president of the organization for a decade.

DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Cohen had seemed unwaveringly loyal to the former Apprentice host, but earlier this year he promised to put “family and country first.”

Although Cohen was once a millionaire, a GoFundMe page was recently created for him to help pay for his increasing legal fees. Since it was launched one month ago, the page has received over $176,000 in donations out of a $500,000 goal.