One of Saturday Night Live’s breakout stars, Chevy Chase said the late-night series has the “worst humor in the world.” “I’m amazed that Lorne Michaels has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t believe it. How could you dare give that generation worse than they already have in […]

Chevy Chase Slams ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Says It Has “Worst Humor In The World”

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.