Baseball: Marines' Fukuura reaches 2,000 career hits

Fukuura

Lotte Marines designated hitter Kazuya Fukuura became on Saturday the 52nd player in Japanese professional baseball history with 2,000 hits, reaching the milestone in a game against the Seibu Lions.

Fukuura, who is playing in his 25th professional season, led off the eighth inning with a double off left-handed reliever Ryuya Ogawa at Zozo Marine Stadium. The Marines lost the game 5-3.

At 42 years and 9 months, he became the second-oldest player to reach the mark and only the third from his Pacific League ball club. In 2015, the Chunichi Dragons' Kazuhiro Wada achieved the feat when he was 42 years and 11 months.

"I'm really happy I reached 2,000 career hits at my home stadium in front of many fans," Fukuura said in a post-game press conference.

"I went into the batter's box determined to hit because it was going to be my last at-bat unless the game went into extra innings."

Fukuura, the seventh pick in the 1993 draft, joined Lotte as a pitcher but became a fielder during his first season.

He has won three Golden Glove Awards at first base and helped his team win the Japan Series in 2005 and 2010. He had a .346 batting average in 2001 and won the PL batting title.

He had 118 home runs and 935 RBIs over 2,234 games in Nippon Professional Baseball. This season, he had 38 hits and 11 RBIs in 82 games.