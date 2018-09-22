Soccer: Sanfrecce, FC Tokyo play out 1-1 thriller

Sanfrecce, FC Tokyo play out 1-1 thriller

Leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima and third-place FC Tokyo played out an entertaining 1-1 draw Saturday night after Brazilian striker Lins equalized for the visitors following an unconventional opening goal from joint J-League top scorer Patric.

Having created few chances in the first half, FC Tokyo produced a highlight reel equalizer four minutes after the break, when Brazilian strike partners Lins and Diego Oliveira completed a polished passing movement that originated in their own half.

After winning possession 10 meters inside halfway, winger Sotan Tanabe laid off to Oliveira in motion near the top of the center circle. Oliveira pushed the ball to Lins on the left wing and continued his run to the goal line before playing a one-two pass with his compatriot, who drove home the equalizer from the left of the penalty spot.

"After I received the ball in the middle, I saw Diego running into great position and passed it to him. He gave it back to me in just the right spot," said the 31-year-old Lins, who joined Tokyo on loan from Ventforet Kofu on loan in July.

Patrick had given Sanfrecce the lead on 18 minutes with a strike that will go down as one of his more bizarre goals. Having fallen while shooting from close range following a free kick, the Brazilian forward managed to block Yojiro Takahagi's goal-line clearance into the net while seated on the ground.

Lins had FC Tokyo's only shot on target of the first half, forcing a diving save from Sanfrecce keeper Takuto Hayashi with a bolt from 20 meters out in the 14th minute.

He hit the post in the fifth minute after Oliveira made a strong run down the right culminating in a short cross to Lins directly in front of goal.

With the scores locked 1-1, Sanfrecce manager Hiroshi Jofuku looked to energize his attack by bringing on Thai international forward Teerasil Dangda for Masato Kudo in the 60th minute.

Jofuku's opposite number Kenta Hasegawa substituted Kensuke Nagai with 17 minutes left in regular time, as both teams continued to press for all three points until the final whistle.

Takahagi attempted a winner from the left side of the box in the first minute of injury time but blazed his shot just over the crossbar.