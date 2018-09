The Barbados Government Information Office announced on Thursday Rihanna will be named “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.” As part of her role, the singer and entrepreneur will promote tourism, education and investment in her home country. According to the announcement, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was “honored” to give the title to the “Diamonds” singer, who’s already been recognized […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.