Shelley Malil, the former actor and attempted murderer, was released from prison after a California parole board granted him parole. The actor appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin as well as Scrubs and NYPD Blue was given a 12 years-to-life sentence in 2010 after being convicted of premeditated attempted murder. Three years after appearing in the hit […]

