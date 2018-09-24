Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale Classmate, Deborah Ramirez, Accuses Him Of Sexual Misconduct, Senate Democrats Investigate

Brett Kavanaugh

Explosive allegations of sexual harassment continue to surround Brett Kavanaugh, as a second woman came forward on Sunday to accuse the Supreme Court nominee.

According to The New Yorker, 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez — who attended Yale University alongside Kavanaugh — claims the judge exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face at a social gathering when they were both students. Just like Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Ramirez — who reportedly once worked for an organization that assists victims of domestic abuse — is hoping the FBI will investigate her allegations.

Kavanaugh — who had 65 women from his past come out and defend him after Ford first made her accusation — denied Ramirez’s claims.

“The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” he said in a statement, according to The Hill. “This is a smear, plain and simple.”

“I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Several top Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Chuck Grassley, rushed to defend Kavanaugh, as did President Donald Trump, who on Friday said criminal “charges would have been filed immediately” with local law enforcement if what the Supreme Court pick did to Ford was really that severe.

However, other lawmakers like California’s Dianne Feinstein — the top Democrat on the Committee — insisted Sunday that Thursday’s hearing for Kavanaugh be cancelled in the wake of Ramirez’s allegations. Several Democrats are calling for an inquiry into the claims before the confirmation hearings continue. Ford was also set to testify under oath on Thursday.

Ramirez alleged somebody said Kavanaugh’s full name out loud immediately after the incident where he harassed her at Yale.

The New Yorker also reports that a new claim about Mark Judge — the other man Ford alleged was in the room when Kavanaugh held her down at a high school party — has surfaced thanks to Judge’s former girlfriend Elizabeth Rasor.

Rasor alleged Judge described to her an incident where he and other men took turns having intercourse with an intoxicated woman.