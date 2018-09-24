Michael Avenatti Urges Senators To Ask Kavanaugh About High School Yearbook Entry Suggesting Sexual Misconduct

Portrait of Michael Avenatti by Richard Dole, 2016

Lawyer Michael Avenatti urged Senate Judiciary Committee members on Sunday night to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about an entry in his high school yearbook that suggests repeated sexual misconduct.

The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels used Twitter to call attention to a post Kavanaugh wrote in high school, “FFFFFFFourth of July.” Avenatti said he believes the six “F”s stand for: “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F— them, Forget them. Avenatti specifically called on Chairman Chuck Grassley to ask Kavanaugh about this entry as well as his use of the phrase “Devil’s Triangle.”

In a separate tweet, Avenatti shared a screenshot of an email exchange between himself and Mike Davis, the Chief Counsel for Nominations for the Judiciary Committee.

“We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves,” the lawyer wrote. “It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden.”

In the email to Davis, Avenatti insisted that Senators ask Kavanaugh questions about his past behavior like: “Did you ever target one or more women for sex or rape at a house party?” and “Did you ever assist Mark Judge or others in doing so?”

Some of the other questions Avenatti proposed inquired whether alcohol or dugs ever played a role in these alleged incidents of gang rape.

After speculation arose that Avenatti was serving as an attorney for Deborah Ramirez — Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate who on Sunday became the second woman who accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexual harassment — Avenatti quickly denied Ramirez is his client. However, he added that he is representing a third woman “with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge.”

Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were both set to testify under oath before the Committee on Thursday, although several Democratic lawmakers are now calling for those hearings to be cancelled, for Judge and other witnesses to be subpoenaed and for an FBI investigation into the women’s allegations to begin.