Anthony Joshua Stands Ground, TKOs Sasha Povetkin in Seven Rounds

After overcoming a tumultuous start to the bout with Russian heavyweight Sasha Povetkin, the United Kingdom’s Anthony Joshua won in seven rounds to retain ownership of the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO world heavyweight champion belts. The victorious Joshua looked vulnerable in the early rounds, snuffing out a bloodied nose, which was later confirmed to have been broken by Povetkin.

Joshua Knocks out Povetkin

After a brutal uppercut followed by a left-hook combination badly broke Joshua’s nose, he began to gush blood and looked unpromising after just one round. And it didn’t stop there, either. The 39-year-old Povetkin continuously swarmed Joshua, displaying unrelenting stamina. Joshua’s camp described the fight as a battle, noting Povetkin’s relentless attack. Promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his concerns from after the first round. “I was all over the place,” he said recounting the events of the opening round. “He’s one of the greatest heavyweights in the world, so you knew he was going to come out hungry, fighting, like a f—ing animal.”

To combat this, Joshua kept it stone-cold and played a game of coordination. Targetting Povetkin’s body, Joshua slowed down Povetkin before eventually falling back onto his power punches. Reserving his energy for the middle rounds, Joshua exploded with fifty-caliber shots to Povetkin’s head and froze him in his place before the fight was called. Dealing him the same combo that broke his nose, Joshua rocked Povetkin with a crushing left uppercut, before finishing him off with a right hook to the temple as he clung to the ropes.

Joshua’s dominance continues to be a top story in boxing, with this fight completing every prerequisite for a mega-fight between Joshua and American Heavyweight Deontay Wilder. The two have continuously jabbed each other, with Wilder targetting Joshua over social media, setting up for a battle for the WBC belt that is in Wilder’s possession. A winner-take-all fight is on the table and Joshua’s destruction over a formidable heavyweight shows he’s ready for Wilder. The latter will prove his worth when Wilder takes on Tyson Fury on the first of December.