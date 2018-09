Former Washington state schoolteacher Mary Kay Letourneau defended having sex with a 12-year-old student in 1996 this week by claiming she was unaware the affair was illegal. “If someone had told me, if anyone had told me, there is a specific law that says this is a crime,” Letourneau, 56, stated in an interview on Australia’s Channel […]

Ex-Teacher Mary Kay Letourneau Claims She Didn’t Know Sex With Student Vili Fualaau, 12, Was Illegal [VIDEO]

