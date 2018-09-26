Usain Bolt to open new restaurant in London next month

Sprinter Usain Bolt's London restaurant has an opening date: October 10.

New details have been released on the British outpost of Bolt's Jamaica restaurant Tracks & Records, a fast-casual eatery that serves Jamaican fare like jerk pork and curried mutton alongside burgers, pasta and pizza.

The London opening will mark the first international outpost, joining three locations across Jamaica.

On the restaurant's official Twitter account, the group announced that the UK restaurant will stock more than 100 Jamaican rums behind the bar.

The landing page for the London restaurant indicates plans for a bar, restaurant and "late lounge."

Like the Jamaica locations, the London restaurant will span two floors and pump reggae music for the dance floor downstairs.

Overall, plans are afoot to open 15 Tracks & Records restaurants across the UK over the next five years.