Hannah Storm & Andrea Kremer Will Be First Female Duo To Call NFL Games

Hannah Storm to call Thursday Night Football NFL games

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will become the first female broadcasting duo to commentate an NFL game when they call this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Minnesota Vikings andLos Angeles Rams.

Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm To Call Thursday Night Football

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the achievement Tuesday and noted the duo is set to call 11 games during the 2018 season on Thursday nights as part of the Amazon Prime Video NFL service.

Amazon viewers can watch the next 11 games with several commentating choices, including the Fox duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, announcers from the U.K., a Spanish broadcast, or Storm and Kremer.

Other networks have previously hired women for NFL reporting roles. In 2016, NBC hired Heather Cox as a sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football games.

“I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea,” Storm said speaking about Kremer. “A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I’m excited to get to work!”

Storm works for ESPN, while Kremer is an NFL Network correspondent. She’s also one of the most well-known sports broadcasters after covering dozens of Super Bowls as well as March Madness, the Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals. In August, she was presented the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for her 30-plus years covering the NFL.

“Teaming up with Hannah and Amazon for this is truly special,” Kremer said. “Hannah is a brilliant journalist and she has been a friend for many years. With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

The two will work together through the week 15 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. All 11 games will also be available on NFL Network.