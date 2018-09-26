Dollar moves little in upper 112 yen zone ahead of Fed meeting outcome

The U.S. dollar moved little in the upper 112 yen range Wednesday in Tokyo as traders awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for cues about interest rate hikes.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.85-86 yen compared with 112.92-113.02 yen in New York and 112.92-94 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It moved between 112.75 yen and 113.03 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 112.92 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1766-1767 and 132.78-82 yen against $1.1762-1772 and 132.87-97 yen in New York and $1.1769-1770 and 132.90-94 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon.

The dollar briefly topped the 113 yen line in the morning amid expectations of a wider interest rate gap between the United States and Japan following an overnight rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

But the U.S. currency soon pared gains on selling by Japanese exporters for settlement purposes, dealers said.

"Some traders bought the dollar thinking it may rise to 113.17 yen, its highest level since July, but that did not happen as many refrained from active buying ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) results" later in the day, said Yukio Ishizuki, senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

It is almost certain the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates this time around and "market players now want to know if the Fed will hike interest rates three times in 2019 as indicated (in its meeting) in June," Ishizuki added.

Although U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to discuss bilateral trade issues later Wednesday, the currency exchange market is unlikely to be strongly influenced by the outcome, he said.

"It does not look like the two leaders will be able to come up with a major solution (on trade issues) this time," Ishizuki said.