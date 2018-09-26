Basketball: Quiet achiever Watanabe settling in with Memphis Grizzlies

Basketball: Yuta Watanabe

Japan's National Basketball Association hopeful Yuta Watanabe has so far let his play do the talking at Memphis Grizzlies training camp, the team's starting point guard Mike Conley said Tuesday.

"We watched him a little bit, he's been great, he's very talented," said Conley, an 11-year veteran who with Marc Gasol forms a star tandem for the Grizzlies.

"He can shoot the ball, very skilled. He is quiet right now because he is trying to figure out everything here, so he has been kind of quiet, but he's been good."

The 23-year-old from Kagawa Prefecture began preseason training with his sights set on carving out a place for himself on the Western Conference team. His two-way contract means the Grizzlies can move him between their NBA squad and development G-League team.

Watanabe said he would be keeping a close eye on the team's two big names, soaking up as much advice as he can from the veterans.

"Obviously, I know Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, they have been here for a long time and I am definitely going to see what they are doing to prepare for practice and games. So, I am definitely going to watch them."

Just over a week ago, Watanabe played a starring role as the Japan national team took two wins in qualifying for the 2019 World Cup, scoring 17 and 18 points in wins over Kazakhstan and Iran, respectively. But now he is looking to make a name for himself on the sport's biggest stage.

"When I wore this (uniform) I was like, you know, I felt like I am here now and I am ready to go, but this is still (just) training camp and my goal isn't here," said Watanabe.

"I still have got to keep working hard to improve myself every single day."

Asked for his takeaway from the team's first full day of camp, he said he had been somewhat limited by the team's coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his staff, but that he did his utmost to make an impression.

"I thought we had high energy," said Watanabe. "Personally it was not that long, but we focused on every detail. And me, like, I participated in the first one-on-one...and they took me off after an hour, but I enjoyed it."