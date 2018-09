Nikki Glaser has been booted from Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 27 after making an inappropriate joke on Tuesday night’s live results show. Before her elimination, the comedian told host Tom Bergeron that she’d had “a lot of rejection in my life and a lot of rough sets.” The audience responded in groans to […]

Nikki Glaser Is The First Celebrity Eliminated From ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Makes Inappropriate Joke

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.