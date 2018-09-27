Michelin selection for Chicago shrinks for 2019

A flurry of high-profile restaurant closures in Chicago has resulted in a smaller Michelin selection this year for the Windy City.

Alinea is now the only triple Michelin-starred restaurant for Chicago, following the shuttering of Grace.

The only new addition to this year's guide is Temporis, which unlocked its first star for what the newly minted international director Gwendal Poullennec describes as "creative, personal" cuisine, crafted with "the highest level of freshness."

The 20-seat restaurant serves an American tasting menu made with ingredients harvested from their hydroponic garden.

Overall, the 2019 edition of Michelin Chicago is down from 25 restaurants last year, to 22 establishments this year.

The 2019 Michelin Guide Chicago hits shelves Sept. 28 and retails for $18.99.