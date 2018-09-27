Lyon and Helsinki named 2019 European Capitals of Smart Tourism

Lyon, France, and Helsinki, Finland, have been named Europe's top destinations for "Smart Tourism." Ten cities were shortlisted for the title of European Capital of Smart Tourism in this first edition of the initiative managed by the European Commission.

Following a proposal from the European Parliament, Brussels started working on selecting the inaugural European Capitals of Smart Tourism in the spring and early summer. Smart tourism encompasses criteria such as the use of digital technology to enhance the tourism experience, ensuring accessibility -- notably for travelers with reduced mobility -- and adopting a sustainable approach to managing natural resources and protecting the environment.

A total of 38 cities from 19 EU countries applied to compete for the title. A jury of experts representing the European Parliament and Commission shortlisted 10 cities for the final selection. Among the finalists and aside from the top two, four other cities were announced as the winners in the specific categories of accessibility (Malaga, Spain), Sustainability (Ljubljana, Slovenia), Digitalization (Copenhagen, Denmark) and Cultural Heritage & Creativity (Linz, Austria).

As European Capitals of Smart Tourism, Lyon and Helsinki will enjoy EU-wide visibility in 2019 with expert communication, promotional and branding support.