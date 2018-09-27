On World Tourism Day, UN urges travel industry to harness power of technology

On World Tourism Day 2018, the UN's World Tourism Organization is trying to raise awareness on the impact and potential of emerging technologies on the tourism industry, as the transformation of the travel world powers through at breakneck speed.

Under the theme "Tourism and the Digital Transformation," this year's World Tourism Day 2018 on September 27 is meant to take stock of how far the travel world has come, and how far it can potentially go with the responsible use of new technologies.

As part of the theme, the UNWTO launched its first Tourism Startup Competition, inviting "disruptive" start-up companies to compete in the global initiative that will recognize those who are "leading the transformation of the tourism sector."

The semi-finalists will be announced during the official WTD celebrations in host city Budapest, Hungary on Thursday, and the winner will be chosen next year.

Meanwhile, in line with the overarching theme, UNESCO has launched a new digital platform in partnership with National Geographic highlighting lesser known World Heritage Sites across Europe.

The overall goal? To alleviate pressure from the most popular World Heritage sites which attract unsustainable tourist numbers, encourage tourists to travel differently and explore off-the-radar "hidden gems."

The 34 curated sites fall into one of four World Heritage Journeys: Royal Europe, Ancient Europe, Romantic Europe and Underground Europe.