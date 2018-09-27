Fourth Woman Alleges Brett Kavanaugh Committed Sexual Assault, Chooses To Remain Anonymous

Brett Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, a fourth woman accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting another woman after drinking alcohol, but chose to remain anonymous.

The woman brought forward the allegations in a letter to Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and claimed at least four people witnessed the incident. The letter did not explicitly name anybody except Kavanaugh.

The allegations date to 1998 and say that Kavanaugh got drunk with a few friends — including the daughter of the woman who brought forth the claims — at a bar in Washington D.C. and after they left, Kavanaugh drunkenly pushed one of the women “up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.”

“We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend,” Kavanaugh said in response to the latest accusation against him. “It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone. And no, I’ve never done anything like that.”

At the time of the alleged incident, Kavanaugh was 33 years old and worked for Ken Starr, a lawyer who most famously served as the independent counsel during the investigation of Bill Clinton‘s sexual relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The woman’s accusations follow those of Christine Blasey Ford, — who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday — Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

Several Senate Republicans — as well as President Donald Trump — have vehemently defended Kavanaugh amid all the allegations against him, while others have insisted that an investigation must be conducted before he is confirmed to the Supreme Court. In addition to the women’s claims, entries from Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook and calendar suggest damaging information. Swetnick alleged that Kavanaugh and Mark Judge — one of his former high school classmates — often participated in several “gang rapes” of girls at parties.