On Sept. 21, Katie Holmes wore a shiny red dress by Zac Posen as she attended the exclusive unveiling of Harry Winston’s new collection at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The night of the unveiling, Holmes took to Instagram to show off her old-Hollywood glam look. View this post on Instagram So fun […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.