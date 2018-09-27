Indonesia's central bank raises key rate for 5th time

Indonesian national flag

Indonesia's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to 5.75 percent, the fifth hike so far this year.

The hike in the seven-day reverse repurchase rate was consistent with ongoing efforts to lower the country's current account deficit while maintaining domestic financial market's attractiveness and external resilience despite widespread global uncertainty, the bank said in a statement after a Board of Governor meeting.

The bank also said the rupiah, Indonesia's currrency, has continued to lean against depreciatory pressures.

As of Wednesday, the rupiah has lost 8.97% in value against the U.S. dollar so far this year, though it is faring better than the Indian rupee, the South African rand, the Brazilian real and the Turkish lira, it said.

Inflation has been kept low and stable, it added.