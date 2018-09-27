Halloween fiends sign up for 30-Hour Coffin Challenge in droves

More than 25,000 people have signed up to a ghoulish competition that involves spending 30 hours in a coffin, prompting theme park organizer Six Flags to expand the challenge to all their parks across North America.
To kick off its annual Fright Fest, Six Flags has devised a macabre competition simulating, well, death.
Because for 30 hours, participants will be required to lie completely flat, and "dead still" in a coffin, with the occasional break allotted for the bathroom and meals.
To up the fear factor, they may also receive surprise, terrorizing visits from "Fright Fest Freaks" throughout the night.
Needless to say, participants must be 18 years or older, must not have underlying medical conditions, and will be required to sign a waiver.
Those who can pull off the challenge will receive $300 and a season pass that comes with unlimited visits year-round.
The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge is set for Oct. 13-14.
Here are the participating parks:
Six Flags St. Louis
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Six Flags America
Six Flags Great America
Six Flags Great Adventure
Six Flags Great Escape
Six Flags Darien Lake
Six Flags New England
Frontier City
Six Flags Mexico
La Ronde