Rumors have spread that former co-host of “The View,” Rosie O’Donnell is at the top of CBS’ list to replace Julie Chen on “The Talk.” According to the Daily Mail, a source said that O’Donnell’s track record on her own show and “The View” is one of the reasons why she is being considered as […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.