China counters Trump's accusation of intervention in elections

China's spokesman Geng

China on Thursday countered U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Beijing is attempting to meddle in the Nov. 6 midterm congressional elections, with tensions between the two superpowers recently escalating over trade.

"We would like to advise" Trump to stop doing what would hurt relations with China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said a press briefing.

As Trump also suggested Wednesday that his friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping may be over, Geng said, "We hope we will work together so that the United States can get along with China."

At a press conference in New York, Trump said Beijing wants the U.S. president and his Republicans to "lose an election," as Washington has been accelerating pressure on Xi's leadership to curb the huge U.S. trade deficit with China.

As for Xi, Trump said, "He may not be a friend of mine anymore," indicating that he is reviewing their relationship. Trump had described Xi as a "great" leader since taking office in January 2017.

On Monday, the Trump administration invoked tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports in response to Beijing's alleged intellectual property and technology theft.

The action was the most significant escalation yet in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. China immediately hit back, slapping additional tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports.

Trump has become irritated with China's apparent unwillingness so far to make concessions on trade issues, foreign affairs experts say.

In the run-up to the midterm congressional elections in November, Trump has been stepping up efforts to reduce the U.S. goods trade deficit with China, which totaled more than $375 billion last year, nearly half the U.S. trade deficit globally.