Donald Trump Says George Washington ‘May Have Had A Bad Past’ At Press Conference [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

During a press conference, Trump again blasted Democrats for blocking all of his and the GOP’s decisions. After calling Democrats’ insistence of an investigation into Kavanaugh’s past behavior a “con game,” the president said that even if George Washington had been selected as a potential Supreme Court justice, Democrats would have opposed that nomination.

“If we brought George Washington here, and we say this is George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him,” Trump told reporters. “He may have had a bad past. Who knows?”

He continued: “He may have had some—I think accusations made. Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?” George Washington would be voted against 100 percent by Senate Minority Leader, [**Chuck\] Schumer** and the con artists.”

Aside from owning slaves, there is no record of Washington being involved in any controversies, pertaining to sexual assault or other similar actions.

Four women in total have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or harassment, although one chose to bring forward her allegations anonymously. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committeeon Thursday morning.

Trump also slammed lawyer Michael Avenatti during Thursday’s press conference. Avenatti, who is the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, revealed this week that he is also representing Julie Swetnick, Kavanaugh’s third accuser who alleged he participated in “gang rapes” of multiple women when he was in high school.

“Take a look at his past,” Trump said of Avenatti, before claiming the lawyer has a “bad reputation.”

Late-night comedian Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, mocked Trump for his comments about Washington in an off-camera segment of his show on Wednesday.

“It is the wildest, [most] incoherent ramblings of words put together,” Noah said of the press conference, before explaining his bewildering at the president going on a tangent about Washington.

Trump criticized both Ford and Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, after the pair came forward with their allegations. The president even claimed Ramirez was “drunk” and “messed up” at the time of the alleged incident.