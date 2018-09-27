Christine Blasey Ford Says She Is ‘100 Percent’ Certain Brett Kavanaugh Sexually Assaulted Her [VIDEO]

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh sexual assault

On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford told Senate Judiciary Committee members she was “100 percent” certain that Brett Kavanaugh was the man who allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1982.

Many of Ford’s critics have questioned her accusations, saying she may have confused the Supreme Court nominee with someone else. However, Ford rejected this mistaken identity theory by saying she was completely sure Kavanaugh was the alleged perpetrator.

“So what you are telling us is that this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the top-ranking Democrat on the Committee, asked Ford.

“Absolutely not,” Ford responded.

Kavanaugh is set to testify on Thursday afternoon to respond to Ford’s allegations. He has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Ford delivered an emotional testimony Thursday morning, her voice breaking as she described in detail how Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her at a high school party in the Washington, D.C., area when she was 15. The research psychologist said she feared for her life at the time of the incident.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also asked Ford about the mistaken identity theory and she repeated she was “100 percent” certain it was Kavanaugh who attacked her.

Outside Thursday’s hearings in Washington, D.C., supporters of Ford clashed with protesters who are defending Kavanaugh.

People who support Kavanaugh have argued that even if the allegations against Kavanaugh are true, his life should not be “ruined” by something he did when he was young.

However, many lawmakers and pundits said shortly after Ford’s testimony that her opening statement was compelling and that she appeared very brave and credible.